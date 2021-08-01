Kadena Hits Market Cap of $46.88 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $46.88 million and approximately $510,606.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,656,557 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

