KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.80). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.45) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09).

KALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $32,052.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $666,189. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 590.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,848 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 959,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 650,992 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $492.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.93. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

