KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $116.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15. The company has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

