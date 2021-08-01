KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.54.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $282.80 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.34. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

