KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,960 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,143,000 after acquiring an additional 281,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after acquiring an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,661,000 after acquiring an additional 95,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAH opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

