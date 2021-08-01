KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 66.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.21. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.