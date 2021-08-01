KB Financial Partners LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $6,891,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 93.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.25.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL opened at $334.80 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.89 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.