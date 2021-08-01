KB Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

Shares of AMGN opened at $241.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.23. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.