Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 69,197 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

KRNY stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $971.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

