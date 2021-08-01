Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. cut Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.69.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after acquiring an additional 597,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

