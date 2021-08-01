KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.74 ($0.02). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,973,889 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £36.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.84.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

