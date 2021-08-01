Kennametal (KMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

