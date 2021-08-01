Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €900.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €811.09 ($954.22).

Shares of KER opened at €756.20 ($889.65) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €740.89. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

