KeyCorp Increases Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $45.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

AVTR opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $1,122,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,155 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Avantor by 10.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avantor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Avantor by 770.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

