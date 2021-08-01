KeyCorp Raises Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $100.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.45.

LSPD stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.59. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

