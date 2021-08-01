Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $164.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 163,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.