Kineko Trading 36.8% Higher This Week (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000803 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar. Kineko has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $456,956.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00047028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00103384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00138687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,398.76 or 1.00320924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.53 or 0.00834885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 5,572,177 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

