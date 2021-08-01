Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $405,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.95 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $924,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,991.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $8,906,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,790 shares of company stock valued at $40,883,366 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.