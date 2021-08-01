Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

