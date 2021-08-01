Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,129 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $141.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

