Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 732 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

