Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.37.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$8.17 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.54 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.02.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,651.92. Insiders sold a total of 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143 over the last three months.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

