KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $403.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $403.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

KLAC stock opened at $348.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. KLA has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 76.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of KLA by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 33,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

