Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

KN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. 808,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,310. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Knowles by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

