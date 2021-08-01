Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.