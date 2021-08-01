Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Koppers by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth $2,684,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.71. 71,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $652.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.03. Koppers has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.92.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

