Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE KEP opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 939,997 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

