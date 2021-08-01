Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.94 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report sales of $77.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $78.47 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $37.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $308.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.00 million to $316.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $372.70 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $395.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.16. 101,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.76. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $134.39.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

