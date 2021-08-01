Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after buying an additional 3,008,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after buying an additional 1,031,200 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after buying an additional 778,794 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after buying an additional 567,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,518. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

