Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Short Interest Update

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Krones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Krones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

KRNTY stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Krones has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

