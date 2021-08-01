Kwmg LLC Buys 393 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $307.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $308.79. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.