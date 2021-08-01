Kwmg LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,076,000 after acquiring an additional 918,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,268,000 after purchasing an additional 310,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,035,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,254,000 after purchasing an additional 163,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

