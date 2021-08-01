Kwmg LLC Purchases 10,658 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $51.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

