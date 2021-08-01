Kwmg LLC Purchases 4,830 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $23,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 989,433 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 889,952 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,844 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $130.58 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

