Kwmg LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 55,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,082,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $170.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

