Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,612. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 129.93, a current ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $424,404. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

