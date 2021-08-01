Lake Resources Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, August 9th (OTCMKTS:LLKKF)

Shares of Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) are set to split before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. The 11-10 split was announced on Monday, August 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
LLKKF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25. Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
Lake Resources Company Profile
