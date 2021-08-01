Lake Resources Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, August 9th (OTCMKTS:LLKKF)

Shares of Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) are set to split before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. The 11-10 split was announced on Monday, August 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

LLKKF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25. Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Lake Resources Company Profile

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

