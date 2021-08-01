Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research raised Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of LNDC opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Landec has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77, a PEG ratio of 226.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landec will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Landec by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

