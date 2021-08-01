Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.20.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Landos Biopharma stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 51,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.45.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LABP. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $159,688,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $38,328,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $7,068,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $6,558,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $4,334,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.