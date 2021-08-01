Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.00

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $43.39, with a volume of 67950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $285,564,000 after purchasing an additional 105,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

