Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $48.81 and last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 5983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.79.

The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 438,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

