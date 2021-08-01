LCI Industries (LCII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect LCI Industries to post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. LCI Industries has set its Q1 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LCII opened at $145.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.13. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

