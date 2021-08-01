LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Shares Up 1.1%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81.

LDH Growth Corp I Company Profile (NASDAQ:LDHA)

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

