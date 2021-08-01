Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.9% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $317.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $321.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.