Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 670 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 16.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 20.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 47,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.62.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.70. The company had a trading volume of 675,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

