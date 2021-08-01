LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.330-$0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.30 million-$41.30 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $953,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,173.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $1,282,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,892,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

