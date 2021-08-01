LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.10 million-$158.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.09 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. 97,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,049. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $953,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,173.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $136,892,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.