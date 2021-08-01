LendingClub (NYSE:LC) PT Raised to $33.50 at Wedbush

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $25.00 to $33.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

LC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of LC opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. Research analysts expect that LendingClub will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,752.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 5,812 shares worth $90,021. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after purchasing an additional 301,833 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,447,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LendingClub by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after buying an additional 1,803,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LendingClub by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after buying an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

