Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,013,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,199.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,155,830.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,804 shares of company stock valued at $17,033,385 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

