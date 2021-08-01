LGI Homes (LGIH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LGIH opened at $170.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.73. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

A number of analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

